KUALA LUMPUR: Some 18,506 employees have received interim benefit payments amounting to RM18.8 million from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) since the implementation of the Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS) from January 2018 until February this year.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said there was no plan by the government to increase the employers’ and employees’ contribution rate for EIS which was one of the lowest compared to other countries.

“This scheme has only been implemented for a year and we want to see the progress and for the scheme to be implemented efficiently,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara, here today.

EIS was implemented by Socso from Jan 1, 2018, to assist workers who lost their jobs with temporary financial assistance.

He said some 8,254 individuals have been re-employed various fields with the help of Socso and the scheme would not be expanded to the public sector.

Meanwhile, also at the Dewan Negara sitting today, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said there was no question of Tabung Haji (TH) assets being managed by a non-Muslim CEO.

Fuziah, in her reply to a question from Senator Datuk Fahariyah Md Nordin, said TH’s assets were transferred to Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd (UJSB), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), headed by Izad Shahadi Mohd Sallehuddin, who was appointed as the CEO on April 2.

“The establishment of a government-owned SPV known as UJSB is aimed at helping to take over the TH’s underperforming assets to close the gap between its assets and liabilities,” she said. — Bernama