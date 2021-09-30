More than 20 million of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20,053,472 individuals or 85.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on CovidNow, 22,017,043 individuals or 94.1 per cent of the adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine until yesterday.

It also showed 40,206 individuals or 1.3 per cent of the adolescents, comprising those aged between 12 and 17, having completed the vaccination as of yesterday.

A total of 310,661 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 190,599 doses as first dose and 148,062 doses to second dose recipients, bringing the number of doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 43,367,580.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 208 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday (Sept 29), with 68 of them brought in dead (BID), bringing the total death due to the virus in the country to 26,143.

On the total death reported yesterday, only 88 cases were the actual deaths reported for the day, while the rest were backlog cases.

