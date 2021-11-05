More than 200 congregants attend thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with Sultan of Perak’s birthday

KUALA KANGSAR: More than 200 congregants attended the “Majlis Kesyukuran dan Doa Selamat” (thanksgiving ceremony) held in conjunction with the 65th birthday of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) at the Ubudiah Mosque, Bukit Chandan here, today.

Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah also attended the ceremony which started at about 12.20pm.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, state executive council members, state assemblymen and government department heads.

The ceremony began with the reading of the Yasin and dua led by Perak Deputy Mufti Datuk Zamri Hashim and then followed by the Friday prayer, involving a congregation of 500 people and led by the Chief Imam of the Ubudiah Mosque, Badrul Husaini Baharuddin.

Earlier, a special Friday sermon was read out by Badrul Husaini in conjunction with the Sultan of Perak’s birthday celebration.

The thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with the birthday of the Sultan of Perak is held annually at all mosques in the state on the first Friday of November.

-Bernama