More than 200 Form Six students participate in Malaysia Next Leaders programme

PETALING JAYA: More than 200 Form Six students participated in the ‘Malaysia Next Leaders’ programme organised by the Malaysian Leadership Academy and the Federation of Peninsular Malaysia Students Association at the Petaling Jaya Form Six College here today.

The prorgramme, officiated by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, aims to unearth students’ talents and develop their potential, thus preparing them to become the nation’s future leaders.

Shamsul Anuar said selected students will be sent to take part in various programmes including at training institutions in any government-linked company or foreign company.

“The Malaysia Next Leaders programme, which will include seminars, debates, and town hall sessions, will be implemented throughout the country involving various public and private educational institutions,” he told Bernama.

Among the highlights of today’s programme, which lasted six hours, were a sharing session with Sanjungan Budi 2022 Youth Icon Award recipient Hasnul Fairuz Hushin Amri and a town hall session with Ajinamoto Berhad Saudi Arabia Region sales and marketing manager Mohd Faizal Zulkifly.

Hasnul Fairuz, who is also head of the Leadership Unit of the Malaysian Leadership Academy, said the academy will select a total of 300 candidates to endure a series of tests, after holding the programme nationwide, which is scheduled to conclude in the fourth quarter of this year.

“These include aptitude, endurance, emotional, mental and physical tests before we shortlist 150 participants who will undergo a special course to be groomed as Malaysia’s next leaders,” he said.