More than 22.7 million adults fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,665,493 individuals or 96.8 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry CovidNow portal, a total of 23,010,447 individuals or 98.3 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population, comprising those aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,705,253 individuals or 85.9 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,819,774 or 89.5 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 109,139 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 6,711 as the second dose, 4,538 doses to first dose recipients and 97,890 as the booster dose.

This brings to a total of 53,345,233 doses of the vaccine having being administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme so far, including 2,332,750 as the booster dose.

-Bernama