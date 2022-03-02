More than 24,000 flood victims in T’ganu, Kelantan still at PPS

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan who are still at the relief centres (PPS) has dropped to 24,989 people as at 2 pm today, from 26,447 people, in the morning.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims has dropped to 16,183 people (4,223 families), from 17,382 people (4,549 families) in the morning.

According to the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, all the victims are at 77 PPS in the state, with Kemaman recording the highest number of evacuees, totalling 8,308, followed by Hulu Terengganu (3,814), Dungun (2,698), Kuala Negeru (498), Kuala Terengganu (462), Besut (348) and Setiu (55).

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, through its website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, stated that only Sungai Kemaman in the Kemaman district, recorded a water level of above the danger level, while the water in most rivers in Terengganu is at the normal level.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims had also dropped, with the tally at 8,806 people as at 2 pm, from 9,063 people in the morning.

The evacuees are at 27 PPS in four districts in the state, namely Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh.

Based on the DID portal, the water in all the major rivers in the state is at the nornal level. - Bernama