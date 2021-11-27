More than 2.6 mln adolescents fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,615,923 individuals or 83.1 per cent of the adolescent population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 2,766,649 individuals or 87.9 per cent of the adolescents in Malaysia have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

For the adult population, a total of 22,455,762 individuals, or 95.9 per cent, have completed the vaccination, while 22,957,009 individuals or 98 per cent have received at least the first dose.

A total of 113,741 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving 4,929 as the first dose, 6,376 as the second dose and 102,436 booster doses.

This brings to a total of 52,666,489 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme, so far.

-Bernama