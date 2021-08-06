More than 3 million senior citizens given their vaccine jab - Rina Harun

SEREMBAN: More than three million senior citizens in the country have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program as of Aug 1, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun. (pix)

She said of the total, 2,249,249 of them had completed both doses of the vaccine.

“A total of 95 percent of the 3.15 million senior citizens aged 60 and above have been vaccinated,“ she told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Family Centre of the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) here, today.

Meanwhile, she said 76 per cent of the 454,639 people with disabilities (PwDs) who had registered with MySejahtera had received their first dose of the vaccination during the same period, with 149,188 of them having completed both doses.

She said efforts were being made to expedite vaccination for the two groups with the cooperation of LPPKN through the mobilisation of the mobile PPV.

Through the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme, the senior citizens and PwDs, especially those with health problems, would be given the vaccination at home, she added.

-Bernama