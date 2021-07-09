More than 3,000 imams, religious teachers in Sabah received appointment for Covid-19 vaccine

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 2,016 imams and 1,000 religious teachers in Sabah have obtained their appointment for the Covid-19 vaccination, said Sabah Special Functions Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

He said as of today, 59 of the imams have been given the first dose of the vaccine at the vaccination centre (PPV) at Wisma Wanita.

On the number of congregates allowed in the mosque for the coming Aidiladha prayer, he said the matter would be decided by the Sabah Islamic Council (MUIS) soon.

He was met by reporters after visiting the PPV at Wisma Wanita today. – Bernama