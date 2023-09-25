More than 30,000 IPTA students for October admission offered WPP - PTPTN

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 30,893 students pursuing first-degree studies at public institutions of higher learning for the October admission this year will be offered Loan Advance (WPP) amounting to RM46.34 million.

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim, in a statement, said the students will be given a loan advance of RM1,500 each.

This initiative, eligible for Malaysian students whose parents or guardians are recipients of the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR), is to ensure that no student is left out from furthering their studies due to financial problems, she said in a statement today.

“This WPP aims to ease the financial burden of students and parents because we believe that not everyone can afford to send their children to IPT,” she said.

Students can check whether they are eligible for the WPP offer through the PTPTN’s official portal and those eligible can redeem the WPP at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB) counters nationwide between Sept 19 and Nov 18, 2023.

The students are required to bring along the WPP offer letter and their student card to redeem the WPP at the BIMB counters.

More information on the WPP and PTPTN loans can be obtained at www.ptptn.gov.my and also through the myPTPTN application. -Bernama