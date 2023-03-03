More than 31,000 evacuated due to floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in four states continued to increase this evening, with 31,375 people currently housed in 241 temporary relief centres, compared with 29,091 reported in the afternoon.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees increased to 28,486 people as of 8 this evening, compared with 26,633 people in the afternoon, with another relief centre being opened, making a total of 198 centres operating in 10 districts.

The state Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that Segamat is still badly affected, with 2,933 families evacuated to 70 centres, followed by Kluang (1,485 families, 37 centres); Kota Tinggi (761 families, 18 centres); Johor Bahru (366 families, seven centres) and Pontian (65 families, four centres).

Also affected is Muar district, with 650 families placed in 13 relief centres; Kulai (167 families, three centres); Mersing (177 families, six centres) and Tangkak (335 families, 18 centres) as well as Batu Pahat (1,018 families, 22 centres), said the committee.

In Kota Tinggi, the district’s Public Works Department (PWD), on its official Facebook page, said that 10 roads in the district have been closed to all vehicles due to flooding, following continuous heavy rain since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said two roads in the district - Jalan Nitar Utama and Jalan Nitar-Tanah Abang - were closed to all vehicles.

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat reported that the number of evacuees this evening has increased to 1,769 people housed in 27 centres, compared with 1,373 people accommodated in 25 centres this afternoon.

Bera became the latest district to be hit by floods, when a centre opened this afternoon to accommodate 29 people, while Rompin continued to record the highest number of evacuees, at 1,068 people in 13 centres, followed by Maran with 402 people in five centres.

Another 106 evacuees are housed in two centres in Pekan, Jerantut (96 people, one centre) and Raub (68 people, five centres).

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the state Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana Portal reported that a total of 1,042 people, from 290 families, were accommodated in 12 centres as of 8 tonight, involving Tampin and Jempol, while two centres in Kuala Pilah were closed at 4 pm today.

In addition, the state PWD said that three roads were closed to all vehicles due to flooding, namely Jalan Londah-Pasir Besar (plantation road), Jalan Gemas-Seremban (Sungai Kelamah Bridge) and Felda Jelai 2-Pasir Besar (main road).

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims increased to 78 people, from 20 families, at 8 tonight, compared with 49 people, from 15 families, at 12 noon today.

The state JBPN secretariat said that another relief centre in Jasin was opened at 1 pm, at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat which housed 30 people, from five families.

“In addition, the relief centre at SK Chohong, in Jasin, currently housed 36 people, from nine families, while 12 people, from six families, were accommodated at Balai Raya Bukit Tambun relief centre in Alor Gajah.

“The relief centre at SK Asahan was closed at 2 pm today, while the new centre at SK Parit Penghulu opened at 7.30 this evening and is in the process of evacuating the victims,” it said.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the flood situation in the state has fully recovered tonight, and all flood victims were allowed to return to their respective homes.

The state JPBN secretariat, in a statement, said that the last relief centre at the Kampung Simpang Entilibon hall in Tongod, which previously housed 108 people, from 24 families, was closed this afternoon. - Bernama