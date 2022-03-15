More than 33% of children receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,180,323 children aged between five and 11 who made up 33.2 per cent of the group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Based on the website, COVIDNOW, 2,838,292 individuals in the teenage population aged between 12 and 17 or 91.2 per cent have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

A total of 2,938,106 individuals or 94.4 per cent from the group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For the adult population, 15,317,615 individuals or 65.1 per cent have received their Covid-19 booster dose while 22,936,715 people or 97.5 per cent of the same population have completed their vaccination and 23,213,016 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The daily vaccination yesterday saw 51,798 vaccine doses administered covering 14,496 first dose, 2,055 second dose and 35,247 booster dose, bringing the cumulative vaccine doses under National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,214,783.

Meanwhile according to GitHub portal of the Health Ministry, there were 92 death cases due to Covid-19 yesterday with the highest number recorded in Kedah with 28 cases, followed by Johor (15), Selangor (14), Penang (seven) and Perak with six cases.

Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Sabah reported five cases each, while Sarawak and Terengganu logged three each and Kelantan (one). — Bernama