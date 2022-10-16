More than 40 hikers trapped at Telaga Tujuh Waterfall

ALOR SETAR: More than 40 hikers are reported to be trapped at the Telaga Tujuh Waterfall in Langkawi, due to a water surge phenomenon this morning.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Sayani Saidon, said that the department received a distress call at 10.16 am, and immediately dispatched 13 officers and personnel from the Langkawi Fire and Rescue station (BBP) to the location.

“Upon arrival, we were informed that more than 40 hikers, aged between 30 and 40, are trapped because of the water surge incident following heavy rain this morning.

“The team immediately made a rescue rope to enable personnel to cross the river to reach the trapped victims. Thus far, 15 victims have been rescued, and the rescue operation is still ongoing despite the strong currents,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Langkawi district police chief, ACP Shariman Ashari, confirmed the incident and said that police received a call from the Langkawi Fire and Rescue Department, which informed them that more than 40 victims were trapped at Telaga Tujuh.

In a related development, Langkawi Civil Defence Force (APM) officer, Capt (PA) Ahmad Shahfikri Darus, in a statement, said that thunderstorms and flooding occurred in several areas, but no temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened.

“Areas badly affected by the storm and floods are Ayer Hangat, Padang Matsirat, Ulu Melaka and Kuah. Langkawi is still experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms, and clean-up work is underway,” he added. - Bernama