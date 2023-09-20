More than 40 vehicles damaged due to heavy rain in Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA: Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused more than 40 vehicles to be damaged in a neighbourhood in Kepong apart from uprooted trees which further damaged vehicles in a school.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the rain which began around 5.30pm had also affected several areas in the Klang Valley, damaging 14 vehicles in Kepong.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Civil Defence Force officer Major Ahmad Junaidi Dukut Soerharto, one of the trees hit a house and vehicle in Jalan 26/62B in Bandar Manjalara, hurting no one.

“Other areas affected by fallen trees were SK Kepong Baru where fallen trees damaged about 30 vehicles, but thankfully there were no victims,“ he said when contacted by the daily yesterday (Sept 19).

In Kepong, Ahmad Junaidi said the areas affected were along Jalan 1/60A, Kampung Segambut Tengah, Jalan Manjalara, Jalan Lang Emas, SMK Kepong Baru, the Desa Park City main road and SMK Taman Bukit Maluri.

“There were also incidents of fallen trees in Jalan Bengkulu in Kepong, Jalan Udang Siar in Taman Sri Segambut, Jalan Burung Tekukur in Taman Bukit Maluri, Desa Park City, and Jalan 31/39 in Taman Petaling,“ he was quoted as saying.

It was further reported that the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Services Department operations centre received seven reports of fallen trees that hit and damaged vehicles.

“The incidents of fallen trees were also reported in Jalan 2/61 in Bukit Segambut, two cases in Bandar Manjalara, Taman Bukit Maluri, Jalan Udang Kapas in Taman Sri Segambut, Taman Sri Kepong and Kepong Baru.

“All the incidents did not involve any victims, and cleaning works were carried out soon after that,“ he added.