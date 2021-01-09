More than 43,000 evacuees still at flood relief centres in five states

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in five states is showing positive signs with the drop in the number of evacuation centres still in operation this morning.

As of 8 am today, a total of 43,791 people are still at the flood evacuation centres in Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor and Perak, from 47,038 people yesterday.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 26,016 people at 7 am today, from 27,090 people yesterday.

According to the InfoBencana portal of the Social Welfare Department, Temerloh still recorded the highest number of flood victims, totalling 11,547 people, followed by Maran (3,002); Lipis (2,421); Pekan (1,968); Raub (1,866); Jerantut (1,663); Kuantan (1,530); Bera (1,383) and Rompin (636).

They are at 290 flood relief centres (PPS) in the state.

On the water level of Sungai Pahang, it said the measurement at Bera, Maran, Pekan and Temerloh was still above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the concessionaire of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), ANIH Berhad, on its Twitter, said the stretch at KM126 Chenor-Temerloh is still closed on both directions.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims has also dropped to a 11,804 people at 53 PPS, from 13,092 people at 3 pm yesterday.

Head of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said Kemaman still recorded the highest number of flood victims, with 9,424 people, followed by Dungun (2,292) and Hulu Terengganu (88).

“The drop in the number of evacuees is because there are areas in Hulu Kemaman where the flood water has receded and the affected evacuees had been allowed to return home.

“However, the situation in Chukai town has yet to return to normal,” he told reporters today.

Meanwhile, the measurement at two rivers - Sungai Kemaman at Rumah Pam Paya Paman and Sungai Dungun at Jambatan Jerangau -- is still above the danger level.

In KELANTAN, there are still 4,633 people from 1,386 families at 60 PPS in six districts in the state.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana application, Kuala Krai has the highest number of flood victims, with 2,400 people, followed by Pasir Mas (1,592); Tanah Merah (406); Gua Musang (149); Jeli (64) and Kota Bharu (22).

According to the portal, infobanjir.water.gov.my, at 7 am today, five rivers in Kelantan recorded readings of above the danger level.

They are Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (25.38 metre), Sungai Kelantan in Kusial Tanah Merah (17.36m), Sungai Kelantan at the Customs Jetty (5.04m), Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang (10.42m) and Sungai Golok at Kuala Jambu (2.92m).

In JOHOR, 1,207 victims from 305 families are still at 13 PPS, said State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan.

They comprised 578 people (137 families) at two PPS in Kluang; 320 people from 85 families at five PPS in Mersing; 148 people from 35 families at three PPS in Kota Tinggi; 89 people from 24 families at two PPS in Segamat and 72 victims from 24 families at one PPS in Johor Bahru.

Two roads are still closed to traffic, namely Jalan Haji Suhud in Johor Bahru and Jalan Tanah Abang in Mersing, he said in a statement today.

In PERAK, 131 flood victims from 35 families are still at the PPS in three distrcits , namely in Hilir Perak (108 people), Hulu Perak (16) and Perak Tengah (seven).

According to the infobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level of Sungai Perak at Kuala Kenderong and Tasik Temenggor in Hulu Perak, as well as Kampung Gajah, in Perak Tengah, is at warning level at 7 am today. -Bernama