More than 4,500 pledges made under MySj’s ‘Organ Donor Pledge’ feature

PETALING JAYA: More than 4,500 people have pledged to donate their organs since the ‘Organ Donor Pledge’ registration feature was launched on the MySejahtera application last week.

According to the Health Ministry, there were 700 new organ donors on average who have pledged daily since the new feature was introduced.

On Sept 4, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the MySejahtera application will incorporate an organ donor pledge feature to raise awareness and support for the organ donation initiative, aside from making it easy for people to sign up as donors.