More than 52,000 flood victims still at relief centres in 5 states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 52,196 flood victims were still at relief centres (PPS) throughout the country yesterday, although the situation in the badly hit states of Terengganu and Kelantan has improved.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees in Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak increased to 41 people from 15 families compared to 26 people from 12 families yesterday.

A spokesman of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) said the PPS at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Abd Rahman Talib (SMART) was opened for the sixth time yesterday at 7 pm when 15 victims from three families in Kampung Batu 7 Changkat Jong, Hilir Perak were affected by floods.

The SK Sungai Tiang Darat PPS in Bagan Datuk was still housing 26 people from 12 families while the water level of Sungai Bidor at Changkat Jong, Hilir Perak has breached the warning mark of 3.27 metres, due to rain in many places.

In TERENGGANU, the number of victims at PPS continued to drop to 27,396, from 33,942 yesterday.

The JPBN secretariat, in a statement, said 7,257 families were still sheltering at 192 PPS in all the eight districts, namely Kemaman, Besut, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

In KELANTAN, 24,690 flood victims from 7,709 families were housed at 75 PPS yesterday, a drop from the 25,755 evacuees from 8,015 families this evening.

The JPBN secretariat said the evacuees were at PPS in nine districts - Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Pasir Puteh, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Tumpat, Jeli and Machang.

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat said the number of flood victims remained at 23 people from six families, who were housed at the SK Sungai Ular PPS.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) reported that the water levels of Sungai Keratong, Rompin and Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, Maran as well as Paloh Hinai, Pekan had breached the warning marks.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims at two PPS in Segamat remained unchanged at 46 from yesterday.

According to a JPBN statement, 34 people were still housed at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, while 12 victims were at Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek.

“The victims from 14 families are villagers of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5 Segamat,“ it added. - Bernama