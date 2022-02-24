More than 600,000 kids in Malaysia vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 661,752 individuals or 18.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Malaysia have received their first dose of vaccine under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on statistics from the COVIDNOW website, 14,274,843 individuals or 60.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have received their booster jab and 22,946,057 individuals or 97.5 per cent have completed their vaccination. A total of 23,224,993 individuals or 98.7 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,799,485 individuals or 90.0 per cent of this age group have completed their vaccination while 2,889,543 individuals or 92.9 per cent have received at least one dose.

It said 143,749 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 47,876 shots under the first dose, 493 shots under the second dose and 95,380 shots as booster, bringing the total given out under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme to 66,589,636 doses.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 55 cases of COVID-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with Selangor registering 10 cases, followed by Sabah (nine), Johor (eight), Perak (seven), Kedah, Melaka and Pahang (four each), Penang and Kuala Lumpur (three each), and Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis (one each). - Bernama