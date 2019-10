KOTA BARU: A total of 675,9976 hectares of land taken by the federal government in Kelantan for specific purposes, have yet to be developed, the State Legislative Assembly was told.

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the state government was currently studying measures that could be taken to address this matter, with some parcels of land having been issued Notice 5A as its development period had passed.

He said that in reply to a question posed by Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad (BN-Kok Lanas) who wanted to know how much of the state land had been taken by the federal government for a specific purpose but had not yet been developed.

Meanwhile, answering an additional question by Abd Rahman Yunus (PAS-Pasir Tumboh), Mohd Amar said that the state government was at the same time looking to impose a premium charge on land given to the federal government. — Bernama