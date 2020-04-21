More than 700,000 Sabahans eligible for BPN

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 737,797 Sabahans have been vetted to receive the Bantuan Prihatin National (BPN) aid involving a financial allocation of RM864,098,700, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri.

He said they were part of the 6.5 million eligible recipients of BPN nationwide.

“This does not include those newly registered. The new registrations will be screened for eligibility and decided upon after the registration deadline ends on April 30,” he said after being briefed on the matter by Sabah Inland Revenue Board director Datuk Hajam Lajah Alam, here today.

So far, Abdul Rahim said BPN payments in Sabah were expected to involve 341,229 heads of B40 households with an estimated allocation of RM545,966,400, each of which would receive RM1,600 in aid.

In addition, 314,451 single individuals earning RM2,000 and below would receive a RM800 assistance each through an allocation of RM251,560,800, he said.

As for the M40 group, Abdul Rahim said 51,026 heads of households earning between RM4,001 to RM8,000 in Sabah would receive RM1,000 in aid each involving an allocation of RM51,026,000 while 31,091 single individuals in the state would receive RM500 each via an allocation of RM15,545,500.

As of April 17, he said 6.5 million people had received the first phase of BPN nationwide via an allocation of RM4.8 million.

The aid was a sign of concern by the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for Malaysians including those in Sabah who had been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented nationwide, he said.

“Not many countries are able to do this, and this aid is being implemented because the Malaysian government has the financial capability to do so,“ he added. - Bernama