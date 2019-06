KOTA BARU: The number of small and medium entrepreneurs registered with the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) now stands at 83,968, says its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

She said from the total, 27% are women entrepreneurs engaged in various businesses.

“Nonetheless, I believe many more entrepreneurs have yet to register their business especially with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) for fear of getting audited by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“They are also worried that if they register with SSM, they would not be receiving living aid (BSH)”, she told reporters after opening “Wacana Ilmu Wanita Inspirasiku (WINS) in Kelantan which was also attended by South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) chairman Datuk Sazmi Miah.

She said KPLB is now trying to change the mind of such entrepreneurs to look further so that they are able to expand their business in future.

“We want entrepreneurs to have a positive view so that they can help others. Let the BSH be enjoyed by other more deserving people.

“We do not want them to be just surviving entrepreneurs or carrying out the business as a sideline. We want them to become real entrepreneurs,” she said.

Commenting on the livelihood of the Orang Asli who are still left behind especially in infrastructure, Rina said KPLB would also try to provide facilities even though the community does not fall under the responsibility of her ministry.

“We want them to also obtain treated water, electricity and roads and such efforts are being made by KPLB now.

“In fact our vision is not just to provide infrastructure but to also improve the social economy of the rural community,” she said. — Bernama