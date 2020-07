GEORGE TOWN: More than 8,000 civil servants in Penang are required to participate in a census via online from July 7 to Sept 30, said state Secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar.

“Staff from state government agencies, local authorities, statutory bodies and government-linked companies will 100% use the e-Census as it is faster, easier and more cost effective rather than to appoint supervisors and enumerators,“ he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the first phase of the census starting July 7 would be using the online data collection method while the second phase starting Oct 7, would be face-to-face data collection. — Bernama