More than 800,000 jobless since Covid-19 started

PETALING JAYA: More than 800,000 Malaysians have lost their jobs since the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin said the government is aware that many people are suffering from job losses and sources of income due to the spread of Covid-19.

He said many businesses had shut down and more than 800,000 people have lost their jobs.

“In managing the third wave of Covid-19, the government is doing its best to avoid a severe impact on the national economy which will affect people’s livelihood,“ he said when delivering his special address via live telecast today.