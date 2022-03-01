More than 870,000 kids given first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 879,264 individuals or 24.8 per cent of children aged between five and 11 in Malaysia have received their first dose of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as at yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, 14,660,956 individuals or 62.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the booster dose, 22,949,368 or 97.5 per cent have completed their vaccination and 23,229,321 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one jab.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,801,180 individuals or 90 per cent of those in this age group have completed their vaccination, while 2,896,290 or 93.1 per cent have received at least one dose.

Yesterday itself saw 115,202 doses being administered, comprising 34,200 first-dose shots, 1,259 second-dose shots and 79,743 booster jabs, bringing the total given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 67,208,978 doses.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 75 cases of Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with Selangor registering 22 fatalities, followed by Johor (13), Sabah (11) and Perak and Kedah (seven each).

Penang, Kelantan and Melaka had three deaths each, followed by Terengganu with two, and Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur with one each. — Bernama