More than 90,000 individuals held over various drug offences and poison Act

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 92,257 individuals including 287 civil servants have been detained by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) in the first six months of this year for various offences involving drugs.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said from the total, there were 298 including four civil servants arrested under Section 3(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

Mohd Kamarudin said the remaining offenders were detained under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Poisons Act 1952, as well as the Drug Dependent (Treatment and Rehabilitation ) Act 1983 and investigation papers were opened with 35,058 cases charged in court.

“During the period, 185 drug syndicates were busted with eight illegal drug laboratories exposed involving the arrest of six chemists.

“To paralyse drug trafficking syndicates, various drug syndicate assets worth RM55.9 million have been confiscated, while RM5.3 million worth of properties were forfeited,“ he said in a statement on NCID’s official Facebook page tonight.

Mohd Kamarudin said NCID had also confiscated 10,016 kilogrammes (kg) of various types of drugs; 1,604 litres of liquid drugs; 41,431 kg of ketum leaves; 27,213 litres of ketum water and 20 ganja plants, estimated to be worth RM286 million in all.

At the same time, he advised the public with information on drug trafficking and abuse activities in their areas to contact NCID hotline at 012-2087222. - Bernama