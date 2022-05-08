More than 900,000 children fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 911,666 children aged between five and 11 years, or 25.7 per cent of their population in Malaysia, have completed the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW web site, a total of 1,546,751 children or 43.6 per cent of the same population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,896,706 of them, or 93.1 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination, while 2,994,219 individuals or 96.2 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 16,041,560 individuals, or 68.2 per cent, have received the booster dose, while 22,967,973 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses and 23,243,935 others or 98.8 per cent, have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 23,115 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, with 4,848 as first dose, 17,011 as second dose and 1,256 das booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,389,427.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of three deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with two cases reported in Penang and the other in Terengganu. — Bernama