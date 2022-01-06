More than 97% of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,872,297 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, a total of 23,160,259 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17,a total of 2,761,997 individuals or 87.8 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,852,677 individuals or 90.7 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 245,326 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 2,747 of them as first dose, 3,859 as second dose and 238,720 as booster doses

This brings to a total of 58,554,303 doses, including 7,107,613 in booster doses, having been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 18 deaths were recorded yesterday, with three cases each reported in Pahang, Perak and Selangor.

Kedah, Melaka andthe Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur recorded two deaths each, while Kelantan, Sabah and Terengganu with one death each. — Bernama