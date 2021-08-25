More than 98 pct of Sabah Covid-19 cases yesterday in category one and two - Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah today logged 3,376 new Covid-19 cases with 98.2 per cent or 3,316 cases in category one and two, said State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun. (pix)

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said the new cases took the cumulative total of Covid-19 infections in the state to 127,806 cases.

“The new cases yesterday saw a sharp rise in transmissions compared with 2,474 cases yesterday while 17 deaths were also reported today in seven districts namely Sandakan six cases; Tawau four cases; two cases each in Kota Kinabalu and Kinabatangan; and one death each in Semporna; Sipitang and Tambunan.

“From the new cases today, 2,094 infections or 62 per cent were detected via close contact screening, ; symptomatic screening 784 cases; cluster screening 164 cases; targeted screening 152 cases and the rest in other cases,” he said in a statement last night.

He said 12.7 per cent or 430 cases from the new cases today were cases registered late above five days, registered late by four to five days 414 cases or 12.3 per cent, and 38.1 per cent or 1,286 positive cases were registered late by two to three days.

He said 830 Covid-19 patients recovered today bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 99,604 people while 4,705 patients are still receiving treatment.

Masidi said a new work place cluster was recorded in Kinabatangan which was the Sungai Pin 3 cluster involving 55 positive cases from the screening of 83 individuals.

“The cluster involved an oil palm plantation in Sukau sub-district in Kinabatangan in which the index case was a 51-year-old plantation worker who was found positive in a symptomatic screening on Aug 9,” he said.

-Bernama