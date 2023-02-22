More than a million raised within minutes to help earthquake victims in Turkey

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians from all walks of life came forward to assist those affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey, raising more than a million in just about 40 minutes.

According to PKR vice-president, Nurul Izzah Anwar, the biggest donor was Datuk Sri Lee Kar Whatt, the founder of Eco-Shop who donated RM1 million to assist those affected.

“I have since called the Turkish ambassador to Malaysia and informed him of our efforts and handed over the money collected to him.

“The ambassador, Emir Salim Yüksel, said he was grateful for the efforts and that the people in Turkey would always remember the kindness of Malaysians,“ she said.

She said efforts to raise funds were still ongoing and other items needed were thick blankets, winter tents and mattresses.