More than five-decades old now, MACC continues fearlessly to fight corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: From just a small unit under the Prime Minister’s Department about five decades ago, the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) has now become the most feared enforcement agency, having uncovered many high-profile corruption cases.

Celebrating its 54th anniversary today, the MACC is more focused on combating corruption in the procurement, enforcement and grand corruption sectors, in line with the current economic transformation and socio-cultural developments.

“We cannot remain at the old notch, we have gone through the post-independence era, the era of modernisation, economic development, been through the economic financial difficulties in 1999, the country’s recovery and the change in political landscape,” said MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix).

He said this in a special interview with the media, which was conducted virtually in conjunction with the MACC’s anniversary celebration today with the theme ‘Enliven Integrity, Fight Corruption’.

Azam said various challenges were faced by MACC throughout the more than half a century period of being the leading agency in combating corruption and abuse of power.

He said crimes in the form of grand corruption and syndicated crimes were on the rise and the agency needed a more effective methods of investigation to deal with them.

“We need to double our efforts in intelligence and investigation using more advanced technology and I will request the government to help us achieve this,” he added.

Commenting on the MACC’s anniversary celebration this year, Azam said various programmes had been drawn up to promote the spirit of integrity in the community.

“Integrity means trust, responsibility, discipline and good things in humans. If these things are not there, no matter what we do, efforts to fight corruption will not be effective.

“Among others, we need to have appropriate laws and regulations to instil integrity in the society, among government officials and MACC officers. Only then can efforts to fight corruption be carried out effectively,“ he added.- Bernama