More than half of oil palm plantation in Jasin razed

JASIN: Fire destroyed 5.26 hectares of the 10.23-hectare Merlimau Valley Oil Palm Plantation here since yesterday.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement today said as at 10.30 am, 4.86 hectares or 90 per cent of the plantation which caught fire have been put out.

The Melaka JBPM also said the department received a call at 4.03 pm yesterday before two fire engines and a four-wheel drive from Merlimau and Jasin stations rushed to the location.

“Two fire engines with 12 firemen from the two stations arrived at the incident scene about nine minutes later to put out the fire in the oil palm plantation.

“As of this morning, firefighting operations are still continuing and 90 per cent of the burned areas have been successfully extinguished,“ the statement said.

The statement informed that the cause of the fire and the amount of loss are still under investigation.-Bernama