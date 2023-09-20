More than RM1 mln compounds for smoking offences issued last month

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (KKM) issued a total of 4,884 compounds worth RM1.203 million throughout last month for smoking offences, said Director-General of Health Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

In a statement on the Achievement of Enforcement and Legislation under the Public Health Law for August 2023, he said a total of 9,230 notices for various offences were also issued, involving 22,204 premises.

Regarding the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insect Act 1975 for the prevention and control of dengue fever, Dr Muhammad Radzi said a total of 3,188 compound offers worth RM1.594 million were issued with an average of RM500 per compound.

A total of 536 cases have been registered for court action of which 93 cases were settled with fines totalling RM353,280 imposed on the offenders, he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said a total of 7,030 food premises had also been inspected with 222 premises or 3.16 per cent of premises ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“The temporary closure of food premises enforced by the Ministry of Health is a measure to ensure the cleanliness of the premises as well as the food served,“ he said.-Bernama