More than RM200,000 in SKSSR benefits paid to housewives, families: Sivakumar

SEREMBAN: A total of 177,858 housewives are covered by the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) as of June 15, according to Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar (pix).

He said a total of RM254,617 in benefits had also been paid to insured housewives and families under the social safety net programme for the period starting from Dec 1.

“Housewives are encouraged to register and contribute to SKSSR for protection against domestic disasters, disability or death while managing the household.

“I encourage husbands to pay the SKSSR contribution of RM120 a year for their respective wives in appreciation of their role and sacrifices towards the family,“ he told reporters here today.

Sivakumar also called on non-governmental organisations and private companies to sponsor SKSSR contributions for the welfare of their employees, as a corporate social responsibility.

Earlier, Sivakumar had presented Social Security Organisation (Socso) benefits to contributor R. Chandran in Taman Desa Temiang, here.

Chandran, 40, while working as a salesman at a tobacco company near here, suffered an accident in 2012 and he received RM14,291.62 after being referred to a panel of doctors to determine permanent disability benefits.

The father of one suffered a right knee problem which made him unable to stand for long periods of time and unable to do heavy work.

Sivakumar said Socso was also looking for a new job for Chandran that suited his condition.

SOCSO also presented a benefit to private sector worker Leong Tai Hee, 49, who suffered from a stroke, which is a pension of RM2,757.08 per month after being referred to a medical panel.

In another development, Sivakumar said the government will look into the issue of allowance payments for students who undergo industrial training following a report on a public university student who expressed concern about surviving during the training this October.

“For me, this matter (payment of allowances) needs to be given serious attention by the government, this has also been raised in International Labour Organistaion conferences so that it is given due consideration around the world.

“These interns (students undergoing industrial training) cannot be considered as free labour, we will look into this matter and I will give feedback soon,“ he said. - Bernama