More than RM360 mil lost to online crimes so far this year

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry has recorded a total of 10,468 investigation papers on online criminal cases, involving RM362.6 million in losses, NST reports.

Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said said 5,169 charges were made for scam activities during the same period.

“Based on the statistics given, the Kuala Lumpur police contingent recorded the highest number of cases at 1,338,“ he reportedly said.

Ismail was answering a question by Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) on statistics concerning unlicensed money lending activities such as Ah Long, scammers and online gambling in the country.