More than RM500,000 allocated via “Kotak Kasih” for flood victims

JELI: The communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has allocated more than RM500,000 through the “Kotak Kasih KKMM” to help ease the burden of flood victims.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said there were for distribution to flood victims in ten flood-hit locations, namely Janda Baik, Lancang, Mentakab, Temerloh, Tandom Hill, Bukit Changgang, Taman Sri Muda, Batu 20, Sungai Lui and Jeli.

He said the “Kotak Kasih” (Love Box) contained essential items, as well as cash, worth between RM300 and RM500 each.

“So far, almost 5,000 Kota Kasih KKMM have been distributed to the affected flood victims, apart from almost 15,000 packs of cooked food, and electrical appliances.

“At every place we went, we provided aid depending on the needs of the residents there. If the residents there have received cash aid, then we provide goods. We do what is needed based on the places we go,“ he added.

He told this to reporters after handing over the Kota Kasih KKMM and Bantuan Rumah Prihatin at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Balah, here today. Also present was Kuala Balah Assemblyman Datuk Abdul Aziz Derashid.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the ministry had helped to clean more than 500 houses which were affected by the floods under its ‘Operasi Bantu Hingga Selesai’ (Ops BAHIS) which was launched last Dec 29.

He said the programme was carried out with the cooperation and support from various parties, including non -governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as ministry officials and staff.

“The programme is very effective because we can indirectly help local governments, district councils and others that are not equipped with heavy machinery, especially to remove the piles of damaged items, which have reached hundreds of tons, especially from Taman Sri Muda and Bukit Changgang,” he added.

He expressed the hope for such cooperation among ministry officials and staff , as well as collaboration from the NGOs, could be continued. - Bernama