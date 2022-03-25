More than RM8.5 mln channeled as aid for flood, fire victims since last year

TAWAU: The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) through various agencies, channeled aid of more than RM8.5 million to those affected by disasters, including flood and fire, in the country since last year.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said they involved 109,994 recipients.

Today, aid of RM580,000 will be given to fire victims in Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Batu 4 here, with each household receiving RM1,000, he said, adding that distribution of the aid to the registered victims would be managed by the Sabah branch of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM).

“RM116,000 is contributed by the Tabung Musa’adah Covid-19 JAKIM-Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia and RM464,000 is from Yayasan Taqwa Majlis Agama Islam Wilayah Persekutuan (MAIWP),“ he told reporters after handing over the contribution here today.

He also handed over school-aid worth RM204,000 from Yayasan Taqwa MAIWP for students in Sabah.

On the haj quota for Malaysia this year, Ahmad Marzuk said, the matter would be announced soon after the return of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad from a working visit to Saudi Arabia. — Bernama