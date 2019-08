PETALING JAYA: Objections to the introduction of khat – a Malay-Arabic calligraphy – into the primary education syllabus has intensified.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said that instead of making it compulsory, the topic could be offered as an optional addition to the curriculum.

“As it is, students are already overwhelmed by the existing syllabus,” she said.

“If the Education Ministry wants khat to be taught in schools, and if the parents agree and the students would enjoy it, then do it, but make it optional,” she added.

However, she said, it should not be made mandatory. “The students are already burdened by a heavy syllabus and now you want to add another one?” she asked when speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the state assembly sitting in Kota Kinabalu today.

Liew, who is also Sabah PKR chief, said khat should be treated similarly to Chinese calligraphy, where students with interest in the subject could take it up as an elective.

She added that the state government should also have a say in any decision to introduce khat in Sabah, and that it should not be forced upon by the federal administration.

“The Sabah Education Department should be able to decide on policies here. If it affects our syllabus, let us decide,” she said.

“We would appreciate if the ministry at the federal level can refer to us and consult us on whatever policies or appointments they want make,” she said.

A group of vernacular educationists have urged the government to postpone the introduction of khat pending an explanation on the Education Ministry’s claim that students would not be tested on their skills in exams despite its inclusion in the Bahasa Malaysia syllabus.

“This is important to address public concerns and doubts, and ensure that the implementation of khat meets the needs of Chinese and Tamil primary school students,” they said in a joint press conference today.

The group, which includes Dong Zong and Jiao Zong, claimed learning khat would not help vernacular school students improve their Malay language skills, and instead increase their burden, adding that they would be meeting Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching today (Tuesday) to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Gerakan deputy president Oh Tong Keong said instead of introducing khat into the syllabus, the government should instead focus on improving computer skills among students.

“Computer classes were scrapped and made only as part of the co-curriculum instead of the syllabus. And now they want to force students to learn khat writing when learning computers should be the priority,” he was reported as saying.