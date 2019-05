PUTRAJAYA: Fasting is not just about refraining from eating, but resisting the temptation of committing offences, advised Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Fasting teaches us to control ourselves and temptations. Temptations lead us to do things which are deemed wrong. Failure to control urges, will make a person weak. A weak person can’t succeed and be successful.

“If we fail to control our urges, we might fall into trouble such as committing corruption, which is bad,” Mahathir said at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly, here today.

Mahathir, 94, said he is grateful that he could still observe the holy month of Ramadan.

“Even non-Muslims would understand what is Ramadan about because they too observe fasting in their own occasions. I am grateful I am still able to fast,“ he added.

More to come