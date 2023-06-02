More traders join ‘Menu Rahmah’ programme in Malacca

MALACCA: Some 25 food traders in Malacca have agreed to be part of the ‘Menu Rahmah’ programme, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) said.

Malacca KPDN director Norena Jaafar said they include popular eatery Restoran Asam Pedas Selera Kampung at Plaza Mahkota in Banda Hilir here.

Briefing sessions on Menu Rahmah were also being carried out for food operators in Malacca, including members of the Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) and Malaysian Tomyam Operators Association.

“Many traders are still quite unclear about Menu Rahmah, especially from the aspects of implementation and choice of menu. They have the misconception that the menu has to be offered for lunch and dinner whereas they can choose either one.

“Menu Rahmah instead depends on the operators’ capacity themselves, In the case of Restoran Asam Pedas Selera Kampung, they are offering the menu only on Mondays and Thursdays,” she said.

She said KPDN has not set any targets for food traders who join the programme, but hoped that there would be at least one trader per locality taking up the offer. - Bernama