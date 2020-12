PETALING JAYA: While everyone waits for the Covid-19 vaccine to arrive next year, a health expert have cautioned that the supply will not be sufficient for our general population.

As such, he said we may have to live with the new norm well into 2021.

As the number of cumulative national Covid cases edge closer to the 100,000 mark, epidemiologist Prof Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud said the virus is entrenched within our community, and will not disappear just like that.

“The infections have taken root among Malaysians and non-locals, and it is now difficult to suppress to lower levels,” he told theSun.

Awang Bulgiba said everyone has to play a part to contain the virus, such as wearing face masks and practising physical distancing even after the vaccines have arrived.

“Only a certain number of vaccine doses have been agreed for procurement in 2021. This number is not adequate for our population, so the government will likely need to look for more vaccines to procure. With this in mind, the new normal will continue beyond the first quarter of next year,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently announced that the government will purchase vaccines for 70% of the population, and has inked an agreement with pharmaceutical firm Pfizer for 12.8 million doses.

Malaysia also confirmed that it has secured a coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca, with a deal to be signed today for immunisation of about 20% of the population.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said the number of new cases will remain high due to mandatory screening of foreign workers under a programme by the Social Security Organisation.

“Most of the screenings are done by doctors at construction sites and factories. We have 1.7 million documented and an estimated three to four million undocumented foreign workers to test. It’s the government’s policy to test all workers but it will take time,” said MMA president Prof Datuk M. Subramaniam.

He added that a majority of foreign workers were still living in cramped conditions, and a delay in addressing this concern will continue to put these workers at risk of infection.

This is the result of the Teratai cluster, which is the biggest cluster in the country with over 5,000 cases involving factory worker dormitories in Meru, Klang.

Subramaniam warned of a further spike during Christmas and New Year if the public continues to flout safety procedures as they make holiday arrangements now that inter-state travel is allowed.

“People should take extra care or they can unknowingly spread infections from red zones to green zones. Stricter enforcement is also needed to ensure everybody fully comply,” he said.