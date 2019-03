DENGKIL: An increase in women’s participation in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will bring significant growth in the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail said today.

SME form the economic backbone of the country as 99% of businesses are in this category, said during the launch of Plus Malaysia Bhd’s Women Entrepreneurship Development (WEP Plus) programme at the Rest & Recreational Area (R&R) here today.

“About 20% of businesses nationwide are owned, operated or managed by women,“ she said.

Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, added that the services offered by Plus at 33 R&R areas provided opportunities for people to market their products directly to highway customers.

“There are 200 traders operating at these R&R areas, and 46% of them are women. Seven percent of these traders are single mothers,“ she said.

She added that WEP Plus is in line with the ministry’s goal on empowering women in various fields including economic development.

“Plus effort proves that the private sector can also play its role in advancing the community and not just relying on programmes or assistance from the government alone. This is what is called ‘giving back to society’.

“This initiative should be seen as an example of how private and other corporate companies can help the government to implement social responsibility towards society.”

Meanwhile, Plus chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sherrif Kassim said it has allocated RM5 million for the next five years to implement the WEP Plus to empower more women entrepreneurs.

He said the programme targeted women who lived within 30km of the R&R, especially single mothers, the B40 and those aged between 23 and 36 years old.

Registration for WEP will be open on April 15 and the first intake will be in August.

“Those selected to join the WEP will be given training, exposure and skills on business aspects,“ he said.