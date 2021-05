PETALING JAYA: A lot more can be done to improve energy production and consumption in Malaysia to ensure security and sustainability in the long term.

An environmental activist group said an integrated and holistic approach is necessary while a circular economy expert called for legislation to ensure energy efficiency.

They were referring to Malaysia’s placing at 39th position among 115 countries in the Energy Transition Index 2021 by the World Economic Forum released recently.

Malaysia’s southern neighbour Singapore was number 20 on the list.

Environmental non-governmental organisation EcoKnights vice-president Amlir Ayat said compared with previous years, Malaysia’s position seemed to be relatively stable.

However, Malaysia is already in a “crisis stage” in energy management, he added.

“We are a long way from achieving full sustainability and security,” he told theSun.

However, one advantage Malaysia has is that it can learn from the errors of other countries “so we don’t repeat those mistakes”.

Unfortunately, Malaysia has failed at that too, he added.

“Developed countries have experienced many environmental crises on the way to achieving their economic success. We should not make the same mistakes.”

Amlir said the way energy or resources are utilised will have a socio-economic impact.

“Unfortunately, the way we manage our energy and resources is still ‘problematic’. We have to learn from other countries to ensure effective and efficient management of our resources,” he said.

He attributed poor management of energy and resources to lack of commitment. “This is the consequence of a lack of motivation among key stakeholders,” he said.

He agreed that steps have been taken to have policy-makers engage with private sector to build the foundation for a resilient energy transition plan, but he cautioned this will take time.

“Change takes time, particularly if it is a big change. As I have said before, the only way to deal with this is more vigorous commitment. Just paying lip service is not the way to push industries to be more actively involved in ensuring energy sustainability.”

The foundation, which is a combination of motivation and commitment from the business sector, is still unstable, Amlir said.

“The government has to find new ways to motivate industries to move forward on this. The best way to do this is to engage them.”

Circular economy and waste management expert Dr S. Sri Umeswaran said that Malaysia has yet to have an energy efficiency legislation in place.

“This is the biggest setback for the country. “We are still using coal to generate energy. This is not sustainable. We have to reduce our carbon emission, and the way to achieve this is to be more efficient in our energy generation.”

Umeswaran said collaboration between the public and private sectors is the way forward but there has to be political will. He also called for energy supply to be liberalised and consumers be charged based on the performance of the producer.