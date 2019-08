KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways has been reported to be smooth this morning.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson said traffic flow to the north and south was smooth as most people had reached their hometowns and kampungs for the Aidiladha festival and school holidays by yesterday.

“Traffic flow is expected to be heavier on Monday morning,“ he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow on the East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions was also reported to be smooth.

“Traffic along most tolled highways across the country is still smooth but traffic before the Gombak toll plaza has started to build up and is moving slowly,“ he said.

The latest traffic information is available on toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM online at 1-800-88-7752. It is also available on the Twitter page at www.twitter. com / llminfotrafik. — Bernama