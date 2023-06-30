Mortar bomb found at Ipoh polo grounds

IPOH: An object believed to be a mortar-type bomb was discovered by a jogger at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Recreation Park, commonly known as the polo grounds, here, today.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the police received a call at about 3 pm informing them of the discovery of an object resembling a mortar bomb by the pool of the recreation park.

Yahaya said upon arrival at the scene, the police cordoned off an area of about 500 metres so that the public could not approach the pool.

“The Perak contingent police headquarters bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene and found a mortar bomb measuring 300 mm (millimetres) long, 60mm wide and did not contain explosives and was used for training,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the mortar bomb had been taken to the Perak police weapons division for investigation and further action. - Bernama