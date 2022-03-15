Mosaic factory operator killed after falling into grinder in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BAHRU: A factory operator died after falling in a grinder at a mosaic factory in the Nusa Cemerlang Industrial Park, near Iskandar Puteri, yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said Fenddy Asim, 19, died due to head and shoulder injuries.

“The incident occurred at about 11.30am. The victim was cleaning the inside of the machine when the grinder suddenly rotated, causing the victim to fall.

“A colleague who witnessed the incident rushed to switch off the machine and with the help of another colleague, removed the victim from inside the machine,“ he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi said the injured victim was then taken to a nearby clinic for treatment and was pronounced dead.

The body was then sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama