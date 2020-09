PAPAR: A mention of Limbahau evokes images of lush green paddy fields along Jalan Papar Lama, one of the alternative routes connecting Kota Kinabalu and the interiors of Sabah. It is not an exaggeration to say that the role of Limbahau in paddy cultivation is similar to Sabah rice bowl, Kota Belud as well as Terusan Sapi in Beluran. For that reason, the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate for Limbahau Datuk Johnny Mositun intends to work towards strengthening agricultural development particularly in paddy cultivation in the area. Mositun said Kampung Limbahau and Kampung Rampazan are two of the biggest paddy cultivation areas and well-known in the district which need to be developed to enable the paddy cultivation sector in the area to be managed in a more efficient, systematic and modern manner. “We will take note of this matter as many basic amenities are needed particularly drainage and irrigation system for a more organised paddy cultivation,” he told Bernama in an interview where the PBS vice-president shares his aspirations if he is given the mandate in the 16th Sabah state election.

The former Sabah State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker said the government should concentrate on the efforts to develop and empower paddy cultivation activity to meet the people’s needs as well as to increase food productions in the state. In a related development, Mositun said he wanted to play a role in encouraging young Limbahau constituents to engage in modern agriculture in addition of developing basic infrastructures such as paved roads, schools and clinics for the convenience of the constituents. Mositun, 63, is in an eight-cornered battle to win the hearts of a total of 12,739 voters in Limbahau. Other contenders are Datuk Juil Nuatim (Warisan), Cornelius Frederick @ Michael Fj Sulip (LDP), Susanna Jainim Jaris (USNO), Aubrey G Sham (PCS), Evelyn June Charlie (Gagasan) and two Independent candidates, Pius Lokiom and Luarence Onjuman. -Bernama