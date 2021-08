YAN: A siak (mosque caretaker) had a terrifying experience when he was trapped in a mosque surrounded by swiftly moving currents that almost caused him to be swept away in a big flood incident caused by water surges from the waterfall at the foot of Gunung Jerai, here, yesterday evening.

Ahmad Sharihuddin Hassan, 43, (pix) said that he had just finished the congregational Asar prayer at the Badlishah Mosque in the town of Yan, when he found out that the water level at a nearby river had risen drastically.

“Initially, it was the normal murky water and I went to move my motorcycle to a higher ground before going back to the mosque hall area where food items to be disseminated to the needy during the pandemic were stored.

“The committee members and I moved the items to a safer location but did not expect that the situation outside the mosque had become worse,” he told Bernama when met at his house in Kampung Seberang Pekan Yan here today.

Ahmad Sharihuddin said a few minutes later he saw a rapid and extreme currents outside the mosque before it was followed by muddy water.

“I could not walk anymore and was almost swept away by the churning water that was very horrifying before I was rescued by fire personnel who happened to be in a nearby area,” he said.

Ahmad Sharihuddin said he was very thankful that he was safe now and could not imagine his fate if the fire personnel were not at the scene because the water level had risen rapidly.

Meanwhile, Yazatulrahida Yahya, 42, whose parents’ house was badly affected by the incident said the residents in the village have never experienced such a situation before.

“I thought it was a normal flood, the water rises for a while and then recedes. I was very shocked when my mother called and told me that the house was submerged in chest-deep floodwaters.

“At that time, I only thought about the safety of my parents and upon my arrival at their house, I was stunned and cried when I saw the condition was very bad and covered by ankle-deep layers of mud although the house is located on high ground,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at several villages in the town found the residents had already started to clean up their mud-filled homes.

Several schools were also affected including Sekolah Kebangsaan Haji Nyak Gam here where a backhoe was used to perform cleaning work in the school compound.-Bernama