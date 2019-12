IPOH: Police are looking for a man who stole from four donations boxes at the Hidayatul Ummah mosque in Kota Lama Kiri, Kuala Kangsar last Wednesday.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said police received information from a mosque official the following day that the boxes had been pried open and emptied of its cash.

The official had then checked CCTV footage, which showed the suspect entering the mosque compound on a blue-coloured motorcycle, before entering the prayer area and stealing almost RM1,000 from the four donation boxes.

The case is being investigated under section 457 of the Penal Code for burglary, he added. — Bernama