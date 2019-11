GEORGE TOWN: The postponement of Masjid Jamek Sungai Nibong Besar redevelopment project after it was demolished to pave the way for Light Rail Transit (LRT) project is due to the realignment of the LRT line in the area, the Penang state legislative assembly was told today.

The state Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said after the mosque was demolished to allow rebuilding, the state government proposed that the LRT line to be realigned.

“Originally, the proposed LRT alignment was too close with the mosque, with the distance between the LRT line and the mosque building was only 2.7 metres. The realignment of the LRT line has put the mosque rebuilding project on hold as the Department of Public Works (PWD) has to make some amendments on the mosque plan,” he said.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin said this in reply to a question from the Opposition Leader Datuk Muhammad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua) who claimed the project was behind schedule.

Elaborating further, Ahmad Zakyuddin said according to the PWD’s plan, the construction of the mosque would begin in January 2020.

“The state government is of the opinion that the to be built LRT alignment is the best alignment for all parties involved after considering advice and decision from the Land Public Transport Agency and Penang Fatwa Committee,” he said, adding that from technical point of view, the proposed LRT realignment could reduce maintenance cost in the long run, among others.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin also pointed out that the proposed LRT realignment would not affect original plan of the mosque.

Earlier, a group of people, claiming to be residents near the mosque, held a protest and sought answer as to why the project had not yet started as well as demanded the state government to expedite the project.

The mosque acting committee chairman Sophian Mohd Zain told reporters the mosque, which was demolished last May, was scheduled to be rebuilt in the same month but it was put on hold for three months by the state government. — Bernama