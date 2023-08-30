Mosque should play more dynamic role, Perak ruler told consultative council members

IPOH: Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak has urged Mosque Consultative Council (MPM) members to think big in allowing the mosque to play a more dynamic and meaningful role.

He said the mosque's role should be removed from narrow confines, free from old thinking deliberately formulated by colonisers in the past with the implicit aim of restricting the role to only matters of worship.

“May all the mosques in Perak be enlivened through fresh ideas generated by the Mosque Consultative Council. May Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala provide guidance and enlightenment and lead us on the righteous path,” the Perak Ruler said at the ceremony to present the letters of appointment to MPM members at Kompleks Islam Darul Ridzuan, here, today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Tan Sri Annuar Zaini.

Sultan Nazrin presented the appointment letters to the MPM members at the ceremony.

The Perak Ruler said MPM is a ‘syura’ (consultative) assembly, which is a newly established entity that will bring about a change in mindset and culture, creating new formulations and methods to invigorate mosques.

“The idea for the formation of the Mosque Consultative Council was triggered through a ‘syura’, a brainstorming programme held by the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council president with the members of mosque committees in the state of Perak.

“The idea was presented to me of which I consented. I also approved the names endorsed by the secretariat to be appointed as the Perak Mosque Consultative Council members,” he added.

Sultan Nazrin also stated that the mosque plays a crucial role as a centre to spread Islamic teachings and advance civilisation, and is the most special place on earth, recognised as a noble, sacred and blessed place for worship.

He also noted that the state has 707 mosques and in line with the population growth, along with the development of new settlements and residential areas, there is continuous demand to build new mosques.

Therefore, he said, Muslims in the country, must be grateful for having mosques that meet their needs, adding that the matter that requires more attention now is the enlivening of the mosques.

“A lot of time is involved in planning the construction of a mosque, and many resources are utilised in building a mosque.

“Therefore, the philosophy behind the construction of a mosque must be delved into and understood so that the vast expenditure to build a grand structure, equipped with air-conditioning, adorned with thick carpets and dazzling chandeliers (is justified) and does not become a silent monument, only bustling once a week on Fridays, 30 nights a year during Ramadan and two mornings a year during Aidilfitri and Aidiladha.

“Other than those days, the mosque is left in isolation as a quiet and deserted building. So much time, effort, money and resources were consumed in constructing the mosque so it is only fitting to complement this with efforts to enliven it,” Sultan Nazrin added.

Meanwhile, Annuar who was appointed as MPM chairman led the council members in accepting the letters of appointment followed by Saarani, Perak Mufti Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh and Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim.

MAIPk chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari received his appointment as MPM secretary while 50 individuals were appointed representing mosques in the state, including not less than 10 young individuals and 10 Muslim women.

MPM is responsible for contributing ideas and views, analysing and providing feedback on existing policies and new policies related to mosque administration, financial management, activities and other mosque-related matters, among other things. -Bernama